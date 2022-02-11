Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.290-$0.350 EPS.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,847. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

