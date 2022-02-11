Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NYSE PSX opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,191. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

