Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.
PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
