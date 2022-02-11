Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

