Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Personalis by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of PSNL opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

