PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.