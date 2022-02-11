Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $23.51. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 4,952 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

