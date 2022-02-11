Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perion Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

