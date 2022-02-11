Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 70,459 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,459 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,426,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,208,000 after acquiring an additional 819,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

