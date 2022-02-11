Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87.

