Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DZS were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DZS by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

