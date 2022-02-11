Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

