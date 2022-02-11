PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.