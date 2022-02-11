PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

