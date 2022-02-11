Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

