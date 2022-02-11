Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($21.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

GFTU has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.17) to GBX 1,325 ($17.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.41).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,113 ($15.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,258.32. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 947.50 ($12.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,425 ($19.27).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

