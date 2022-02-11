Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,297,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 894,193 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

