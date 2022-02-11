Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 4,416 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 286,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $2,410,413. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $21.46 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

