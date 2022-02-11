Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.