Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $706,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

