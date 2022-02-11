PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 7,755 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 134.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 52.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 95.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 174.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 77,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 49.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVA stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.