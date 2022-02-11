PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 9,885 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 451.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

BRX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

