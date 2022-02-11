Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 139,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 144,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.