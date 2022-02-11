PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.44%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

