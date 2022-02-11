PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 174,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

