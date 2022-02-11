PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

