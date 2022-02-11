PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PBF Energy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

