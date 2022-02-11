Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $505.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $364.39 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

