Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $79.20 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,636,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,058 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 2.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thryv worth $79,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 264,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.62 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

