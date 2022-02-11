Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 5.7% After Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 70,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,801,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

