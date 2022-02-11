Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 89,500 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)
