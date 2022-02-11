Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 89,500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

