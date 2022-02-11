PARSIQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $54.62 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00325626 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006185 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.62 or 0.01199960 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars.

