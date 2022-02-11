Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 558 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,001,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,134,000 after buying an additional 384,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.