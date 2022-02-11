Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,832,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $737,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 120,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

