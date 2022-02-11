Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 3.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

