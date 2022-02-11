Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $127.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

