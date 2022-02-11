Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,125 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $207.78 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

