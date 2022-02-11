Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,180.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,350.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

