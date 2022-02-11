Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $282.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.04 and a 200 day moving average of $308.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.