Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 2.2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 22,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 193,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZG. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

