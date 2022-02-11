Pallapay Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $15.50 million and $350,756.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.70 or 0.07118161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.80 or 0.99903030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006370 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

