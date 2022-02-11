OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OZMLF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.