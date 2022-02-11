Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Owlet alerts:

OWLT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.