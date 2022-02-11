Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
OWLT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.