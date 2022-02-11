Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 7,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

