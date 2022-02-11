OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 665 ($8.99) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.68) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.72) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 555 ($7.51).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 569 ($7.69) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 543.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.76. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.51 ($7.96).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

