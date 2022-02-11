O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.
ORLY stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $664.83. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.