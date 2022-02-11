O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.350-$32.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $30.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.56 billion.

ORLY stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $664.83. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $670.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

