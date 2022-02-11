O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $32.350-$32.850 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $14.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.65. 3,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,317. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.30.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

