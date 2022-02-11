Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $192.94 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $192.94 million and $26.95 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00103364 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

