ORAO Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $428,619.48 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $428,619.48 and $30,254.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

