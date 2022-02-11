Oppenheimer Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $234.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

