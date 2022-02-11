Oppenheimer Comments on TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TuSimple in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

TSP opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

